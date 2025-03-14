Casino cities in Thailand named

Protesters rally against the government’s draft law to establish casino entertainment complexes, in front of Government House on March 11. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The special committee overseeing the entertainment complex project has announced that Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Phuket will be the first four locations, amid public criticism.

The committee said that the 500-billion-baht project is expected to attract at least 50 million visitors annually and create at least 40,000 jobs.

Each complex will feature a five-star hotel, a world-class shopping mall, an amusement park, a sports arena, a convention hall and a large exhibition centre, with less than 10% of the space being allocated for a casino.

The Entertainment Complex Bill was originally due to be presented at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

However, the presentation had to be postponed because the Ministry of Finance is currently receiving public feedback through its website until Friday.

According to a source, there were growing concerns from protest groups.

Meanwhile, the Stop Gambling Foundation has criticised the current version of the Entertainment Complex Bill for containing loopholes and lacking tight measures to prevent young people who gamble from developing a gambling habit.