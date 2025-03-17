Two Indians arrested after Full Moon Party assault
published : 17 Mar 2025 at 07:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two Indian men were arrested on Friday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old German woman following the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province.
Police said that the suspects, identified only as 47-year-old Vijay and 40-year-old Rahul, were arrested at a bungalow on the tourist island following a complaint made by the woman to local police.
The woman reported that the incident took place around 5.40am on Thursday near Haad Rin beach, the venue of the Full Moon Party.
Police collected evidence at the scene, reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses.
During questioning, both Indian suspects denied the allegations, claiming they could not remember the events.
The German woman told police that she had consumed a lot of alcohol the night of the incident and was feeling drunk. She added that the area where the incident occurred was very dark, making her uncertain about the identity of the two men.
DNA samples from the men have been sent for testing, police said.
Vocabulary
- allegations (noun): accusations - ข้อกล่าวหา
- assault: attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- bungalow: a house built all on one level, without stairs - บังกะโล, เรือนไม้ชั้นเดียว
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- consume: to eat, drink or use something - บริโภค
- denied (verb): said that something is not true or did not happen - ปฏิเสธ
- DNA: The chemical in the cells of living things -
- evidence: facts statements or objects that help to prove whether or not someone has committed a crime - หลักฐาน
- identity: who or what somebody/something is - ชื่อ เอกลักษณ์
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย