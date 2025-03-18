Visa-free stay in Thailand to be cut to 30 days

Foreign arrivals wait to go through the immigration process at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The period of visa-free stays in Thailand is set to be reduced from 60 days to 30 days to curb the risk of illegal businesses exploiting the visa exemption scheme, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

However, additional details would be discussed before formally announcing the change to the regulation.

Since July 2024, the government has allowed passport holders from 93 countries to enter Thailand for tourism purposes for a period of up to 60 days.

However, tourism operators expressed concern over the extended period as long-haul tourists typically stayed for only 14-21 days on average, while short-haul travellers spent less than two weeks per trip or around seven days on average.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents earlier raised this concern with the ministry as there is a growing number of foreigners illegally working or doing businesses in the country, while the Thai Hotels Association believed this was partly to blame for the increase in the number of condos being illegally rented out to guests on a daily basis.

The ministry said a special joint operational centre has investigated illicit activities in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Bangkok.