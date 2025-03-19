Thailand's heat index reaches danger levels
published : 19 Mar 2025 at 07:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Temperatures are rising as the hot season settles in and health authorities are warning people to stay out of the sun if possible with the heat index having already hit the orange "dangerous to health" level.
The heat index for March 5-14 showed temperatures of 42-51.9ºC in some areas, which was considered dangerous to health.
People should check the weather forecast and avoid outdoor activities if possible, and drink water frequently, the Department of Health said.
Heat rash, heat exhaustion and heatstroke could lead to death, the department added.
The groups most at risk were the elderly, the obese, outdoor workers and alcohol drinkers, and people with underlying health conditions.
On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department reported 10 provinces where temperatures peaked at 38-39ºC on Monday, all in the North.
The weather from March 23-28 would get hot to very hot again. There would be some summer storms, especially from March 29 into next month. However, this summer was not expected to be as hot as last year, the department said.
Vocabulary
- exhaustion (noun): the state of being very tired - ความเหนื่อยอ่อน, ความอ่อนเพลีย, การหมดแรง
- forecast: a statement about what will happen in the future based on information available now - การพยากรณ์, การคาดการณ์
- heat index: the "feels-like" temperature, or how hot it really feels when the relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature -
- heatstroke: an illness with fever and often loss of consciousness, caused by being in too great a heat for too long - ลมแดด
- obese (adj.): very fat; extremely over-weight - อ้วน
- peak (adj): to reach the highest amount or level, before becoming lower - ขึ้นจนถึงจุดสุดยอด, ช่วงเวลาที่หนาแน่นที่สุด
- rash: an area of red spots that appear on your skin when you are ill or have a bad reaction to something that you have eaten or touched - ผื่นคัน
- underlying (adj): important in a situation but not always easily noticed or stated clearly; existing under the surface of something else - ที่สำคัญและซ่อนอยู่, ที่อยู่ในตำแหน่งต่ำกว่า