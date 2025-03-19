Thailand's heat index reaches danger levels

A pedestrian on a hot walkway in strong sunlight, along Ploenchit Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Temperatures are rising as the hot season settles in and health authorities are warning people to stay out of the sun if possible with the heat index having already hit the orange "dangerous to health" level.

The heat index for March 5-14 showed temperatures of 42-51.9ºC in some areas, which was considered dangerous to health.

People should check the weather forecast and avoid outdoor activities if possible, and drink water frequently, the Department of Health said.

Heat rash, heat exhaustion and heatstroke could lead to death, the department added.

The groups most at risk were the elderly, the obese, outdoor workers and alcohol drinkers, and people with underlying health conditions.

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department reported 10 provinces where temperatures peaked at 38-39ºC on Monday, all in the North.

The weather from March 23-28 would get hot to very hot again. There would be some summer storms, especially from March 29 into next month. However, this summer was not expected to be as hot as last year, the department said.