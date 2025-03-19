Alcohol ban in national parks to be relaxed

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) plans to allow alcohol consumption within designated areas for certain groups, provided a permit is granted by the park's chief.

The DNP conducted a series of public hearings on changes to its national park rules, including the issue of allowing alcohol consumption in some areas.

At present, the department bans alcohol to prevent disturbances to other visitors, particularly those camping nearby.

"The public hearing process has concluded, and we will submit the amendments for final approval. We expect the new regulation to be enacted within two months following its announcement in the Royal Gazette. This regulation will apply to national parks across the country," the department's head said.

The existing rules allow for the establishment of clubhouses which will serve as areas where alcohol consumption is permitted, but only with approval from the park's chief.

Importantly, permits will be granted for groups not based on individual requests, he noted.