Alcohol ban in national parks to be relaxed
published : 19 Mar 2025 at 12:33
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Apinya Wipatayotin
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) plans to allow alcohol consumption within designated areas for certain groups, provided a permit is granted by the park's chief.
The DNP conducted a series of public hearings on changes to its national park rules, including the issue of allowing alcohol consumption in some areas.
At present, the department bans alcohol to prevent disturbances to other visitors, particularly those camping nearby.
"The public hearing process has concluded, and we will submit the amendments for final approval. We expect the new regulation to be enacted within two months following its announcement in the Royal Gazette. This regulation will apply to national parks across the country," the department's head said.
The existing rules allow for the establishment of clubhouses which will serve as areas where alcohol consumption is permitted, but only with approval from the park's chief.
Importantly, permits will be granted for groups not based on individual requests, he noted.
Vocabulary
- amendment: a change made to a law or agreement, in this case, to the constitution - การแก้ไขกฎหมาย ในที่นี้หมายถึงการแก้ไขรัฐธรรมนูญ
- chief: a person with a high rank or the highest rank in a company or an organisation - หัวหน้า, ผู้นำ
- consumption: using, eating or drinking something - การบริโภค
- disturbance: an occasion during which people behave in a noisy or violent way in a public place - ก่อความไม่สงบ หรือรบกวนประชาชน
- establishment: the process of starting or creating something - การสถาปนา, การก่อตั้ง, การจัดตั้ง
- hearing (noun): an official meeting at which the facts about a crime, complaint, etc. are presented to the person or group of people who will have to decide what action to take - การพิจารณา
- individual: a person considered separately rather than as part of a group - บุคคล
- permit (verb): to allow someone to do something - อนุญาต, อนุมัติ, ยินยอม
- royal gazette: a royal publication begun in 1858 by King Mongkut (Rama IV) as the official way of announcing news laws, decrees, ministerial proclamations, etc. - ราชกิจจานุเบกษา