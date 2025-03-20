Accused German dental clinic assailant arrested

Police question the 41-year-old German suspect through an interpreter at Jor Hor police station in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A German man accused of assaulting several dentists has been arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police arrested 41-year-old Matthias Ebner in a shopping mall car park about 5pm on Tuesday.

Mr Ebner was found sitting on the back of his green Ford Ranger pickup. He allegedly fled from his home after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He faces charges of trespassing, assault and causing damage to property.

Police would ask for the cancellation of his visa at Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Office as he was considered a danger to the public, police said.

According to his Thai wife he has a mental illness but does not take any medication for it.

A woman dentist first filed a complaint against the man on Nov 30, accusing him of attacking her after he punched through a door to get into her dental clinic room.

Other complaints have since been lodged against the man by other dentists. The alleged attacks occurred over a period of three-and-a-half months.