Accused German dental clinic assailant arrested
published : 20 Mar 2025 at 07:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Prasit Tangprasert
A German man accused of assaulting several dentists has been arrested in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Police arrested 41-year-old Matthias Ebner in a shopping mall car park about 5pm on Tuesday.
Mr Ebner was found sitting on the back of his green Ford Ranger pickup. He allegedly fled from his home after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
He faces charges of trespassing, assault and causing damage to property.
Police would ask for the cancellation of his visa at Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Office as he was considered a danger to the public, police said.
According to his Thai wife he has a mental illness but does not take any medication for it.
A woman dentist first filed a complaint against the man on Nov 30, accusing him of attacking her after he punched through a door to get into her dental clinic room.
Other complaints have since been lodged against the man by other dentists. The alleged attacks occurred over a period of three-and-a-half months.
Vocabulary
- accused: to be said to have done something wrong or committed a crime - ถูกกล่าวหา
- allegedly: claimed to have done something wrong, but not yet proven - ที่กล่าวหา
- assailant: someone who violently attacks another person - ผู้ทำร้าย
- assault: attacking someone violently - การทำร้ายร่างกาย
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- lodge: to formally make something such as a complaint or a claim - ยื่นคำร้อง ยื่นฟ้องต่อ
- medication: a medicine, or a set of medicines or drugs used to improve a particular condition or illness - ยารักษาโรค
- punch: to hit someone/something hard with a fist (= closed hand) - ชก, ต่อย
- trespassing: going onto someone's land or enter their building without permission - การบุกรุก,การรุกล้ำ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- warrant (noun): a legal document that is signed by a judge and gives the police authority to do something - หมาย