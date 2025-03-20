Vietnam pulls dolls over South China Sea map

The Baby Three doll has a marking on its cheek that has been claimed to resemble China’s so-called nine-dash line in the disputed South China Sea. (Photo: AFP)

Popular children’s dolls have been pulled from shops in Vietnam over a facial mark supposedly resembling Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea.

Chinese-made Baby Three dolls became popular among Vietnamese children and Generation Z earlier this year and had been selling in high numbers across the country.

That was until an online backlash began over the “Town rabbit V2” model of the doll — and a mark on its cheek that was said to resemble China’s so-called “nine-dash line”.

Beijing has long used the line on maps to justify its claims over most of the South China Sea. Vietnam also claims parts of the waterway.

Vietnam's industry and trade ministry ordered an inspection of toys supposedly displaying the nine-dash line, which it warned were “affecting national security and territorial sovereignty”.

Vendors in Hanoi told AFP that most of the offending dolls had been pulled from shelves.

One vendor said she used to regularly sell 100 Baby Three dolls a day for up to $20 each, but now sells just a few now at reduced prices.