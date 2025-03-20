Vietnam pulls dolls over South China Sea map
published : 20 Mar 2025 at 09:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: AFP
Popular children’s dolls have been pulled from shops in Vietnam over a facial mark supposedly resembling Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea.
Chinese-made Baby Three dolls became popular among Vietnamese children and Generation Z earlier this year and had been selling in high numbers across the country.
That was until an online backlash began over the “Town rabbit V2” model of the doll — and a mark on its cheek that was said to resemble China’s so-called “nine-dash line”.
Beijing has long used the line on maps to justify its claims over most of the South China Sea. Vietnam also claims parts of the waterway.
Vietnam's industry and trade ministry ordered an inspection of toys supposedly displaying the nine-dash line, which it warned were “affecting national security and territorial sovereignty”.
Vendors in Hanoi told AFP that most of the offending dolls had been pulled from shelves.
One vendor said she used to regularly sell 100 Baby Three dolls a day for up to $20 each, but now sells just a few now at reduced prices.
Vocabulary
- backlash: a strong negative and often angry reaction to something that has happened - การสะท้อนกลับอย่างรุนแรง
- cheek: on of the soft parts of your face below your eye and between your mouth and ear - แก้ม
- claim: saying that you have the right to have or own something, especially land or property - การอ้างสิทธิ
- facial (adj): connected with a person's face; on a person's face - เกี่ยวกับใบหน้า
- justify: to show that there is good reason for something - แสดงเหตุผลที่ดีพอ
- pull (verb): to take something away; to withdraw something ถอน - ถอน
- reduced (adj): made smaller or less in amount, size, importance etc - ลดลง
- resemble (verb): to be like or look like someone or something else - มีลักษณะคล้ายกับ
- sovereignty: the right of a country to rule itself - อำนาจอธิปไตย อำนาจเด็จขาดเหนือพื้นที่
- vendors: people who sell things, e.g., food or newspapers, usually outside on the street - พ่อค้าแม่่ค้าหาบแร่แผงลอย
- Keywords
- South China Sea
- Vietnam
- China
- nine-dash line