Thailand moves to ease curbs on alcohol
published : 21 Mar 2025 at 07:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Bloomberg News
The Thai House of Representatives has voted to ease restrictions on alcohol sales and advertising to help tourism.
The change still needs approval from the Senate.
Among other changes, the bill would revoke a 1972 military government order that bans sales of alcohol anytime before 11 am and again between 2 to 5 pm.
The bill would also soften the country’s very strict rules on advertising to allow the promotion of alcoholic drinks. The law currently bans the display of names of alcoholic drinks, or the use of pictures of such products for promotional purposes, making it difficult for small businesses to gain greater visibility.
The amendments are aimed at relaxing “unreasonable control” to stimulate economic activity, a Pheu Thai MP said.
The original ban on afternoon sales was imposed to stop civil servants from drinking during the work day.
The move comes amid a loosening of control over the booze market which is dominated by two major companies.
The government will be reviewing a number of restrictions on alcohol that may pose issues for tourism, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said last month. These included the ban on sales of alcoholic beverages on Buddhist holy days and via online channels.
Vocabulary
- bill: a proposal for a law - ร่างกฎหมาย
- civil servants: people who work in the government departments responsible for putting central government plans into action - ข้าราชการ
- curb (noun): something that controls and puts limits on something - สิ่งควบคุม, สิ่งจำกัด, สิ่งระงับ
- dominate: to be in control - มีอำนาจเหนือ ครอบคลุม ควบคุม
- ease: to make a problem, situation or pain less severe or serious - บรรเทา
- House of Representatives: the main lawmaking body in Thailand - สภาผู้แทนราษฎร
- promotional (adj.): related activities done in order to increase the attendance at an event or sales of a product or service - การส่งเสริม
- restriction: a rule, action or situation that limits or controls someone or something - การจำกัด, การควบคุม
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal, e.g., a contract, a law, a document, etc. - เพิกถอน
- Senate: one of the two groups of politicians who make laws in some countries, for example in the US, Australia, Canada and Thailand - วุฒิสภา
- stimulate: to make something develop or become more active; to encourage something - กระตุ้น, ส่งเสริม
- strict: demanding that rules are obeyed; very careful and exact - เข้มงวด
- Keywords
- Thailand
- alcohol
- advertising
- liberalisation