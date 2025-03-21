Thailand moves to ease curbs on alcohol

A sign on a cooler in a store on the tourist island of Koh Samui notes when alcoholic beverage sales are allowed. (Photo: Per Meistrup via Wikimedia Commons)

The Thai House of Representatives has voted to ease restrictions on alcohol sales and advertising to help tourism.

The change still needs approval from the Senate.

Among other changes, the bill would revoke a 1972 military government order that bans sales of alcohol anytime before 11 am and again between 2 to 5 pm.

The bill would also soften the country’s very strict rules on advertising to allow the promotion of alcoholic drinks. The law currently bans the display of names of alcoholic drinks, or the use of pictures of such products for promotional purposes, making it difficult for small businesses to gain greater visibility.

The amendments are aimed at relaxing “unreasonable control” to stimulate economic activity, a Pheu Thai MP said.

The original ban on afternoon sales was imposed to stop civil servants from drinking during the work day.

The move comes amid a loosening of control over the booze market which is dominated by two major companies.

The government will be reviewing a number of restrictions on alcohol that may pose issues for tourism, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said last month. These included the ban on sales of alcoholic beverages on Buddhist holy days and via online channels.