Unlicensed pub raided, 81 test positive for drugs

Officials tell visitors to cooperate with authorities at Neon pub in Samphran district, Nakhon Pathom, early Sunday morning. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration)

Administrative officials raided a nightclub in Nakhon Pathom at 3am on Sunday and found 81 visitors with traces of illegal drugs on the unlicensed premises.

Officials raided the Neon pub after complaints that narcotics were available there.

During the raid, officials blocked the exits and found 212 visitors inside.

The department said the pubgoers apparently threw narcotics onto the floor of the pub, including ketamine and methamphetamine in small plastic bags.

The visitors had their urine tested and 81 visitors initially tested positive for drug abuse. They were 49 men and 32 women.

An official said the operators of the Neon pub apparently ignored regulations because the pub was not licensed, alcohol drinks were available outside legal hours, and narcotics were sold.

He would propose the Nakhon Pathom provincial governor close the place for five years.