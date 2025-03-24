Unlicensed pub raided, 81 test positive for drugs
published : 24 Mar 2025 at 08:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Administrative officials raided a nightclub in Nakhon Pathom at 3am on Sunday and found 81 visitors with traces of illegal drugs on the unlicensed premises.
Officials raided the Neon pub after complaints that narcotics were available there.
During the raid, officials blocked the exits and found 212 visitors inside.
The department said the pubgoers apparently threw narcotics onto the floor of the pub, including ketamine and methamphetamine in small plastic bags.
The visitors had their urine tested and 81 visitors initially tested positive for drug abuse. They were 49 men and 32 women.
An official said the operators of the Neon pub apparently ignored regulations because the pub was not licensed, alcohol drinks were available outside legal hours, and narcotics were sold.
He would propose the Nakhon Pathom provincial governor close the place for five years.
Vocabulary
- governor: a person who is chosen to be in charge of the government of a state or province or a government agency - ผู้ว่าการรัฐ, ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด
- ignore: to intentionally not listen or give attention to - ทำเพิกเฉย
- ketamine (noun): a drug that causes a lack of feeling in the body -
- licensed: having an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - มีใบอนุญาต
- methamphetamines (noun): stimulant drugs that increase alertness and energy, but which are dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- narcotics: illegal drugs such as heroin, cocaine or crystal methamphetamine - ยาเสพย์ติด
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- regulations: official rules that control the way that things are done - ระเบียบปฏิบัติ
- urine: liquid waste passed from your body - น้ำปัสสาวะ
- Keywords
- drug
- pub
- visitors
- narcotic
- ketamine
- methamphetamine
- Thailand
- nightspots