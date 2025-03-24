Accused German dental clinic assailant found dead

Forensic officers prepare to enter a house in Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima to examine the body of a German man found dead inside. He had been free on bail after being charged with assaulting local dentists. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

A 41-year-old German man, who was arrested this week on charges of assaulting female dentists at local clinics, was found dead with his throat cut inside his house in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday night.

Police and rescue workers found the man, Matthias Ebner, lying on a bed with two large wounds on his neck. There was also a knife wound on his left hand. There were bloodstains on the bed, and a knife was found on the bed under the body.

Documents and other belongings were scattered over the floor, with two Rottweiler dogs guarding the body. Police told a maid to take the dogs away.

Ebner's Thai wife called a foreign friend of her husband and asked them to check his house after she lost contact.

At the man's house they looked inside through a window, saw the body and immediately alerted the police.

Police said that there were no traces of a struggle or an assault. Police believed that stress coupled with mental illness might have driven the man to take his own life.

Ebner’s wife had said earlier that her husband suffered from mental illness but was not taking his medication.

Ebner was arrested at a car park at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on March 18. He had been accused of assaults on female dentists and causing damage at several clinics in Muang district since November last year.