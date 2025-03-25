New Phuket, Samui tollways hope to end traffic horrors

Exat's governor said on Sunday that the new toll road in Phuket would reduce accidents and traffic gridlock on the tourist island.

New tollways planned for Phuket and Samui will solve many of the traffic problems of the islands, according to the chief of the Expressway Authority of Thailand.

The project still needed cabinet approval, which was expected later this year. It was expected to be open to traffic by 2030.

The 35-kilometre expressway would be built in two stages, the first from Kathu district to Patong beach. The second phase would be from Kathu to Phuket airport.

The existing road, 4029 from Kathu to Patong, goes over a mountain and then descends sharply, with curves, to the beach, and has many accidents.

The first stage would see a tunnel driven through the mountain and result in a sharp drop in accidents.

The second project was the elevated road planned between mainland Surat Thani and Koh Samui. The 30-kilometre bridge over the sea would reduce the long lines of cars at ferry ports, and relieve holiday traffic congestion on the island.

Construction of the over-the-sea bridge is planned to start in 2029, with the intended opening in 2034, all pending cabinet approval.