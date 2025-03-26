Thailand rises in World Happiness rankings
published : 26 Mar 2025 at 07:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thailand rose nine places to be 49th in the World Happiness Report rankings for 2024 - and the third-happiest in Asean.
The report by the University of Oxford ranks 147 countries, with Finland remaining the happiest country for eight years and Afghanistan the least happy.
Thailand had been ranked 58th in the 2023 happiness report.
Participants from each country were asked to evaluate their level of happiness on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being completely dissatisfied and 10 very happy.
In 2024, Thailand scored 6.22, making it the third happiest country in Southeast Asia after Singapore on 6.56 (34th globally) and Vietnam 6.35 (46th).
There were six factors in the ranking - social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption.
Vocabulary
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- dissatisfied (adj): not happy or satisfied with somebody/something ไม่พอ - ไม่พอใจ
- evaluate: to form an opinion about something after thinking about/examining it carefully - ประเมิน
- GDP: gross domestic product, the total value of all goods and services produced in a country in a year, except for income received from money invested in other countries ผลิตภัณฑ์มวลรวมภายในประเทศ -
- generosity: kindness, especially in giving things to people - ความกรุณา
- life expectancy: the number of years that a person is likely to live; the length of time that something is likely to exist or continue for - การคาดหมายคงชีพ
- participants (noun): people who take part in something - ผู้เข้าร่วม
- rank: to put someone or something into a position according to their success, importance, size etc - จัดลำดับ
- social (adjective): related to society, to people and the way they are connected to each other and interact with each other - เกี่ยวกับสังคม
- Keywords
- Thailand
- World Happiness Report
- ranking
- Asean