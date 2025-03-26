Thailand rises in World Happiness rankings

(Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand rose nine places to be 49th in the World Happiness Report rankings for 2024 - and the third-happiest in Asean.

The report by the University of Oxford ranks 147 countries, with Finland remaining the happiest country for eight years and Afghanistan the least happy.

Thailand had been ranked 58th in the 2023 happiness report.

Participants from each country were asked to evaluate their level of happiness on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being completely dissatisfied and 10 very happy.

In 2024, Thailand scored 6.22, making it the third happiest country in Southeast Asia after Singapore on 6.56 (34th globally) and Vietnam 6.35 (46th).

There were six factors in the ranking - social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption.