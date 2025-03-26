Tanker runs aground near Pattaya after hitting rocks

Officials on boats inspect the grounded LPG tanker at Sangwan beach on Koh Larn, off Pattaya in Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker ran aground on Koh Larn near Pattaya after colliding with rocks at a beach early Tuesday. No gas or oil spills have been found.

The NP Bankpakong tanker was found on the rocks at Sangwan beach on Koh Larn.

A source said the tanker was not carrying gas at the time of the incident, around 2.25am on Tuesday.

Before the incident, the tanker left Chachoengsao province at about 10pm on Monday to pick up goods at Map Ta Phut port in Rayong province. It hit rocks in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident was in an area with natural coral reefs, which would be checked for damage.

The owner of the tanker said it would take full responsibility and would send a tugboat to move the tanker from the area as soon as possible.