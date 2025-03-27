White Lotus lifts Songkran bookings on Samui by 65%

At the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, the main filming location for Season 3 of The White Lotus, vacationers can expect to pay anywhere from 43,000 to 320,000 baht per night.

Koh Samui tops the list of Thai destinations for the Songkran holiday next month, thanks to the influence of the hit TV series “The White Lotus”, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The island has seen a 65% rise from a year ago in bookings by foreign tourists planning to check in between April 10 and 17, said the spokesman, citing data from the hotel booking technology firm SiteMinder.

Samui is the primary destination for long-staying foreign tourists for the April holiday, he said.

The latest season of The White Lotus has stirred international tourism interest in Koh Samui since it premiered in mid-February. Direct online bookings for the three Anantara resorts, rose 41% in mid-February from a year ago.

Foreign bookings for hotels in Chiang Mai are up 41% and Bangkok has seen a 20% increase in Songkran bookings. The government expects the Thai new year holiday famous for public water fights to generate about 20 billion baht in tourism spending.

Thailand has welcomed 8.9 million visitors since the start of 2025, an increase of about 2.9% from the same period last year, generating revenue of 435 billion baht, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. The tourism industry accounts for about 12% of Thailand’s economy and employs nearly 20% of its workers.