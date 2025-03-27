Singaporean sought for death of Thai girlfriend
published : 27 Mar 2025 at 12:34
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police are looking for a Singaporean man who was seen with his Thai girlfriend at a condominium building in Bangkok where she was found dead shortly afterward.
Two women told police on Wednesday that they had lost contact with their friend Praopilat Paladon, a 30-year-old from Khon Kaen province, since Monday evening.
They went to their friend's condo building on Sukhumvit Soi 39 on Wednesday. When they went to Praopilat’s room on the 22nd floor, it was not locked and its air-conditioner was turned on.
Praopilat was dead on the floor in the bathroom. The body, naked from the waist up, was wrapped with a blanket and a bedsheet stained with blood. The head was wrapped with blood-stained cloth.
The two friends told police that Praopilat had a 32-year-old Singaporean boyfriend and that she had complained of frequent fights and violence.
Security video from the building showed the couple at an elevator at 6.42pm on Sunday on their way to leave the building. At 9.17 on the same night, the Singaporean man brought her back to her room.
The man returned to the condominium at 12.12am on Monday. He took an elevator to the woman’s room and was seen leaving the room with his luggage at 3.15pm on Tuesday.
Two minutes later he got into a black Mercedes-Benz and left the building. Police discovered the car was registered in Bangkok to a Thai man who is deceased.
Vocabulary
- contact (noun): a situation in which people or things touch each other or come very close to each other - การสัมผัส
- deceased: dead - ซึ่งตายแล้ว
- elevator: a lift; a machine that carries people or things up or down between different levels of a tall building - ลิฟต์
- frequent: happening often - เกิดขึ้นบ่อย
- naked: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- register: to be officially recorded as ... -
- sought (verb): (past participle of "seek") wanted, usually by the police; being looked for - ตามหา
- stained (adj): covered with coloured marks from something like blood or paint - เป็นคราบ, เปรอะเปื้อน
- violence: physical force with the deliberate intention of causing damage to property or injury or death to people - ความรุนแรง, การใช้กำลังทำลาย
- waist: the middle part of the body that is narrower than the parts above and below - เอว