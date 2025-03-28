Man killed over motorbike sale

Police take murder suspect Natthawut Meemang, 36, for a crime re-enactment in a forested area in tambon Nong Bua Sala of Muang district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima this week detained murder suspect Natthawut Meemang, 36, to have him reenact a crime at the scene where the body of another man, Jakkarin Charoenpha, 28, was found in a forested area in Muang district.

Upon seeing the body, Mr Natthawut raised his hands in a prayer-like gesture before bowing to ask forgiveness from the dead man.

The case dates back to Dec 19, when one of Jakkarin's older brothers filed a missing persons report, stating that Jakkarin had not been seen since he last left home four days earlier. Before that, Jakkarin met with his oldest sibling, 33-year-old Narongsak.

At the time, Ms Narongsak was with her boyfriend, Mr Natthawut -- the main suspect in the case.

Police later learned that Jakkarin had a violent argument with Mr Natthawut, and a gun was fired.

Mr Natthawut and Ms Narongsak were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and confessed to the crime, admitting they had buried Jakkarin's body in the forest.

Police recovered the remains on Wednesday and took Mr Natthawut to reenact the crime.

Mr Natthawut claimed he became enraged after Jakkarin took his newly upgraded motorcycle and sold it, leading to an argument. In a fit of anger, he shot Jakkarin dead. The couple then worked to hide the body in the forest and dispose of the gun.