Quake death toll in Bangkok, more aftershocks expected
published : 29 Mar 2025 at 12:01
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Bloomberg News
A powerful earthquake which struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon resulted in 10 deaths, 16 injuries and 101 missing at three construction sites in Bangkok, including the collapse of a 30-storey government building, according to Bangkok's Deputy Governor.
The 7.7-magnitude quake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1.20pm in Mandalay, Myanmar, was felt across Thailand, China and Vietnam.
In Thailand, the quake had caused damage in Bangkok and 10 other provinces.
The Meteorological Department said on Saturday that two more earthquakes were detected in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
Aftershocks from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake which hit Myanmar on Friday will continue in Thailand for one to two weeks, according to a seismologist.
Although the aftershocks are expected to be less intense than the initial tremor, people are advised to be cautious, the expert said.
He also stressed on the need for structural assessments of tall buildings following the powerful earthquake.
Vocabulary
- aftershock: a sudden movement of the Earth's surface which often follows an earthquake and which is less violent than the first main movement - แผ่นดินไหวเล็กน้อยที่เกิดหลังจากแผ่นดินไหวรุนแรง
- assessment: the process of making a judgment or forming an opinion, after considering something or someone carefully - การประเมิณสถานการณ์
- cautious: careful to avoid danger - ระมัดระวังไม่ให้เกิดขึ้น
- collapse: falling down suddenly - การพังลงมา
- damage (noun): physical harm caused to something which makes it less attractive, useful or valuable - ความเสียหาย
- depth: the distance down either from the top of something to the bottom, or to a distance below the top surface of something - ความลึก
- detected: noticed, discovered or found out - จับได้ พบได้
- intense (adj): very strong and showing a lot of emotion - เข้มข้น
- magnitude: size or strength - ขนาดหรือ ความรุนแรง
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- seismologist: a scientist who studies earthquakes -
- structural (adj): connected with the way that something is built or organized - เกี่ยวกับโครงสร้าง
- tremor: a shaking of the earth; an earthquake - การสั่นสะเทือน
- Keywords
- earthquake
- myanmar