Over 700 cases of Bangkok quake damage to be reviewed

A bridge that connects two high-rise condominiums is seen damaged, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will inspect more than 700 cases of damage in the capital following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar on Friday.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Saturday that the BMA has received 2,000 reports of damage resulting from the quake. An initial review has prioritised these reports, with the most severe cases inspected first.

"We will act immediately. Volunteer engineers will conduct surveys without having to visit each site for basic screening," Mr Chadchart said

The department of public works will inspect government buildings, while the BMA will check on reports submitted by citizens.

Over 700 cases are set to be tackled within the day, with inspections conducted in order of severity.

City Hall announced on Friday that Bangkok has been declared a disaster area following the Myanmar earthquake, with the Bangkok governor in charge of coordinating the disaster response.