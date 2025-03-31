Over 700 cases of Bangkok quake damage to be reviewed
published : 31 Mar 2025 at 08:02
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will inspect more than 700 cases of damage in the capital following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar on Friday.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Saturday that the BMA has received 2,000 reports of damage resulting from the quake. An initial review has prioritised these reports, with the most severe cases inspected first.
"We will act immediately. Volunteer engineers will conduct surveys without having to visit each site for basic screening," Mr Chadchart said
The department of public works will inspect government buildings, while the BMA will check on reports submitted by citizens.
Over 700 cases are set to be tackled within the day, with inspections conducted in order of severity.
City Hall announced on Friday that Bangkok has been declared a disaster area following the Myanmar earthquake, with the Bangkok governor in charge of coordinating the disaster response.
Vocabulary
- citizen: someone who has the right to live permanently in a particular country - พลเมือง
- damage (noun): physical harm caused to something which makes it less attractive, useful or valuable - ความเสียหาย
- disaster: something very bad that happens and causes a lot of damage - ความหายนะ
- governor: a person who is chosen to be in charge of the government of a state or province or a government agency - ผู้ว่าการรัฐ, ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด
- immediately (adv): happening right after something else with no delay; right away - ทันที
- inspect: to look at something carefully - ตรวจสอบ, ตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียด
- prioritise: to put tasks, problems, etc. in order of importance, so that you can deal with the most important first - จัดลำดับก่อน
- screening: the testing or examining of a large number of people or things for disease, faults, illegal objects, etc - การตรวจ
- severe: very serious and worrying - ที่รุนแรง ที่น่าเป็นห่วง
