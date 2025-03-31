Hotlines open for building checks

Cracks appear at a condominium building in Bangkok after the earthquake last Friday. (Photo supplied)

The Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) has set up emergency hotlines for those seeking building inspections following the earthquake.

On Friday, assessments were carried out at nine hospital buildings.

Inspections are being planned for state-owned buildings including those at the Commerce Ministry, the Interior Ministry, Government House, the Customs Department and Chulabhorn Hospital.

The DPT has advised hotel, condo and shopping mall operators to contact registered building inspectors to assess the structural integrity of their outlets and contact the department via the emergency hotlines for further suggestions.

More than 2,600 building inspectors are registered with the department.

In Bangkok the DPT and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will plan building inspections based on reports submitted via the BMA's Traffy Fondue application.

The department's building inspection manual is available across all channels and the public is urged to contact the hotlines at 02-299-4191 and 02-299-4312 around the clock for help.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday the inspections would address public concerns about safety as reports of damage from the earthquake emerge. He also warned building operators who fail to address safety issues will face legal action.

Meanwhile, the insurance industry is urging the public to review the details of their insurance policies to see if they include coverage for earthquake-related damages.