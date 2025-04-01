Search continues for building collapse survivors
published : 1 Apr 2025 at 08:05
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The search for survivors trapped in the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok continued on Monday amid reports that life signs were being detected three days after Friday's devastating earthquake.
“Right now, we’re reaching 72 hours of searching and the operation will continue no matter what the hopes are of finding survivors,” Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.
The Chatuchak District Office had been instructed to take legal action against Chinese men seen sneaking into the area and carrying away documents. It was a disaster area and no one was allowed to enter without permission, Mr Chadchart said.
A Chinese company is the lead partner in the building's construction.
The governor said the investigation into the building's collapse was the responsibility of the city's Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning.
Thai and foreign teams were working together at the disaster site. They included a rescue team from Turkey with extensive experience dealing with earthquake damage in their own country and finding missing people alive in the ruins weeks after the event.
Rescuers were using modern technology and sniffer dogs in the search for trapped people, Mr Chadchart said.
Italian-Thai Development Plc, a company in the joint venture construction project, on Monday expressed condolences to the victims' families.
Vocabulary
- collapse: falling down suddenly - การพังลงมา
- condolences (noun): sympathy that you feel for somebody when a person in their family or that they know well has died; an expression of this sympathy - การแสดงความเสียใจต่อผู้อื่น
- disaster: something very bad that happens and causes a lot of damage - ความหายนะ
- legal action: the process of going to court to have something decided officially by law -
- operation: a planned activity involving a lot of people, especially soldiers or police officers - การปฏิบัติการ
- partner: one of the people who owns a business and shares the profits, etc or works together with another business in an activity - หุ้นส่วน, ผู้ร่วมมือ,
- permission: allowing someone to do something - การอนุญาต,การอนุมัติ,การยินยอม
- rescuers (noun): people who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- ruins: the remains of a building that has been badly damaged or destroyed - ซากปรักหักพัง
- sneak: to take someone or something secretly or illegally - แอบพาไป, พาหลบไป
- sniffer dogs: dogs trained to smell and find particular things, e.g., missing people, dead bodies, illegal drugs, etc. -
- survivor: someone who still exists after an event that could have killed or destroyed them - ผู้รอดชีวิต