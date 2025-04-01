Government warns of 'earthquake drunk' syndrome
published : 1 Apr 2025 at 09:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Mongkol Bangprapa
Thailand's Ministry of Public Health has issued guidelines for individuals experiencing symptoms of a condition referred to as "earthquake drunk" after the recent earthquake.
Many people have reported feeling as though they are swaying or moving after the earthquake, a spokesman said, noting that the condition is caused by disruptions to the human balance system.
While the symptoms are generally temporary, they can persist for weeks in some cases, especially for those with anxiety disorders or migraines, who may experience more severe effects, he said.
The Ministry of Public Health has provided recommendations to help people manage the symptoms and stress.
These include practicing deep and slow breathing, drinking water or ginger tea while avoiding alcohol and caffeine, taking breaks from phone screens to allow the eyes to rest, looking at distant objects or lying down, limiting watching the news to reduce stress and taking motion sickness medication.
Those feeling stressed by the earthquake so much that it affects their livelihood are encouraged to seek medical advice or access here2healproject.com.
Those whose symptoms last more than a week should also seek medical assistance, he said, adding they can contact the emergency helpline at 1669 or the mental health helpline at 1323 for help.
Vocabulary
- anxiety: an uncomfortable feeling of nervousness or worry about something that is happening or might happen in the future - ความวิตกกังวล
- balance: the ability to keep steady with an equal amount of weight on each side - ความสมดุล, การทรงตัว
- caffeine: the chemical in coffee and tea that wakes you up and makes you feel energetic - คาเฟอีน, สารชนิดหนึ่งพบในชาและกาแฟ
- disruption: a situation in which something cannot continue because of a problem - การขัดขวาง, การหยุดชะงัก
- medication: a medicine, or a set of medicines or drugs used to improve a particular condition or illness - ยารักษาโรค
- migraine: a severe headache with throbbing head - โรคไมเกรน, อาการปวดศรีษะเพียงข้างเดียว, อาการปวดศีรษะอย่างมาก, โรคปวดหัวข้างเดียว
- spokesman: a person who speaks on behalf of a group or an organization - โฆษก
- stress: mental pressure or worry - ความตึงเครียด
- sway: to move slowly from side to side; to move something in this way - แกว่งไปมา, โซเซ
- symptoms (noun): signs that someone has an illness - อาการ
- syndrome: a set of feelings or actions that are typical in a particular situation; a medical condition that has a particular set of effects on your body or mind - ลักษณะเชิงซ้อนต่างๆ ที่บ่งบอกถึงสภาพใดสภาพหนึ่ง, อาการของโรคต่างๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นพร้อมๆ กัน
- temporary: done or used for only a limited period of time, i.e., not permanent - ชั่วคราว