Tourists injured in Phuket speedboat explosion
published : 1 Apr 2025 at 13:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Three tourists and a guide were injured while swimming near a speedboat that exploded in flames near Koh Mai Thon, off the coast of Phuket, on Tuesday morning.
Two crew members of the Thana Marine 555 were also injured, including the captain. All six were taken to hospital.
The boat had earlier left Tha Chalong pier, taking 33 tourists and a guide to Mai Thon island.
It developed engine trouble then caught fire and exploded about 9am, after arriving at the island.
When the fire started there were three people on board, the captain and two crew. Some tourists were swimming in the sea nearby.
The captain and one crew member suffered burns. Three tourists and the guide sustained shrapnel wounds from the explosion.
A fireboat and another speedboat helped to put out the fire.
Vocabulary
- burn (noun): an injury or a mark caused by fire, heat or acid - บาดแผลเนื่องจากการเผาไหม้
- captain: a ship captain; the person who is in charge of a ship and runs the ship while at sea -
- explode (verb): blast, blow up, burst - ระเบิด
- explosion (noun): the sudden violent bursting and loud noise of something such as a bomb exploding; the act of deliberately causing something to explode - การระเบิด
- guide (noun): a tourist guide, a person who brings tourists to interesting places to see on a tour - ผู้นำเที่ยว
- shrapnel (noun): small pieces of metal that fly out of a bomb or bullet when it explodes - สะเก็ดระเบิด, เศษ กระสุนดาวกระจาย,กระสุนลูกแตก,เศษกระสุน
- sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล