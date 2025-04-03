Heavy rain, flood warning for southern Thailand
published : 3 Apr 2025 at 07:11
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
People in southern provinces are warned of torrential rain starting on Wednesday and forecast to continue until Friday, with the risk of flash flooding.
The easterly wind moving through the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is bringing more rain to southern provinces, the Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday.
The warning especially applies to these provinces - Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Phetchaburi, Ranong and Phuket.
Residents are advised to brace for heavy to very heavy rain that could cause flooding near mountainous terrain.
Waves in the gulf are expected to be stronger, approximately 2 metres high and more during thunderstorms. Small boats are warned to stay ashore.
Vocabulary
- ashore: on land; towards, onto or on land, having come from an area of water such as the sea or a river - บนบก, เทียบฝั่ง, เกยฝั่ง
- brace: to get ready for something unpleasant - เตรียม
- gulf: a very large area of sea surrounded on three sides by a coast - อ่าว
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- terrain: an area of land, usually one that has particular physical features - ภูมิประเทศ
- warning: an action or statement telling someone of a possible problem or danger - การเตือน