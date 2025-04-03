Hospital building, airport terminal also being built by discredited Chinese company
published : 3 Apr 2025 at 07:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
A new building at Songkhla Hospital is being built by the same Chinese company constructing the 30-storey State Audit Office building that collapsed during the earthquake last Friday.
It is also building the well behind-schedule new terminal at Narathiwat airport.
The nine-storey hospital building is intended to house outpatient and accident services at Songkhla Hospital in Muang district.
Hospital director Ratanapol Lorprasertkul and public works engineers inspected the partially completed 426.9-million-baht building on Tuesday.
The contractor is the AKC consortium comprising Akarakorn Development Co with a 51% stake and China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co the remaining 49%.
"The quality of construction materials is under strict control and the building was designed to withstand earthquakes. Engineers and officials from appropriate agencies are supervising it closely to ensure it meets all standards," the hospital director said.
The new hospital building was due for completion by the middle of this year, but work was delayed by the severe flooding late last year, he said.
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Wednesday that China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co was also building the new terminal at Narathiwat provincial airport. The work was going very slowly, she said.
Vocabulary
- appropriate: suitable or right for a particular situation or purpose - ที่เหมาะสม
- collapse: to fall down suddenly - พังลงมา ล้ม, พังครืน
- consortium: an organization of several businesses or banks joining together as a group for a shared purpose - สมาคม,สหภาพ,ห้างหุ้นส่วน,สมาคมนายธนาคาร
- contractor: a person or company whose job is to do work for another person, organisation, company, etc. - ผู้รับเหมา
- discredit: to cause people to stop respecting someone or believing in an idea or person - ทำให้สูญเสียความเชื่อถือ,ทำให้เสื่อมเสียชื่อเสียง
- partially: in part, but not completely - บางส่วน
- public works: building projects such as schools, roads, and railways that are built and paid for by the government - การโยธาสาธารณะ, สิ่งก่อสร้าง (ถนนหนทาง,เขื่อนที่ทำการไปรษณีย์และอื่น ๆ) ที่เป็นสาธารณูปโภค
- schedule: a list of things intended to be done - ตารางเวลา
- terminal: a large building at an airport where passengers arrive and leave - อาคารผู้โดยสาร
- withstand: to be strong enough not to be hurt or damaged by extreme conditions, the use of force, etc. - ทนต่อ, ต้านทานต่อ