National checks find 34 buildings badly damaged
published : 3 Apr 2025 at 09:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Post-earthquake inspections confirmed that 34 buildings across Thailand were severely damaged and have since been declared off-limits.
A total of 3,375 buildings underwent checks by the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). Of these, 3,130 buildings were deemed safe, while 211 suffered moderate damage.
The inspections were conducted between March 28 and April 1, with buildings categorised into three groups.
The first group included government buildings.
The second group consisted of private sector high-rise buildings, hotels, condos and shopping malls.
The third group included residential and commercial buildings, as well as general buildings in Bangkok, with the BMA responsible for confirming their safety.
The BMA has informed 11,000 private building owners since Monday to conduct inspections and report back. So far, 112 buildings have done so.
The Traffy Fondue complaint system, operated by the BMA, reported on Tuesday that 15,514 complaints about building safety were made, with 13,612 resolved.
Vocabulary
- categorise: to put people or things into groups with the same features - จัดกลุ่ม, จัดประเภท
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- conduct: to do something in an organised way; to carry out — - ลงมือทำ, ดำเนิน, ปฏิบัติ
- deemed: considered - เห็นว่า ถือว่า
- inspection: the act of looking closely at something or someone and to check that everything is as it should be; examination - การตรวจสอบอย่างละเอียด
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง
- off-limits: (of a place or area of land) not allowed to enter - ที่ห้ามเข้า,ที่ไม่อนุญาตให้ผ่านเข้าไป
- private sector: businesses and industries that are not owned or controlled by the government - ภาคเอกชน
- residential (adj.): a place where people live - เขตที่อยู่อาศัย
- resolve: to solve a problem, or to find a satisfactory way of dealing with it - แก้ไขปัญหา
- undergo (verb): to go through a procedure, such as a test, a training programme, a medical operation, etc. - ได้รับ, ประสบ, ผ่าน