National checks find 34 buildings badly damaged

The site of the new State Audit Office in Chatuchak district of Bangkok is cordoned off after it collapsed during the March 28 Myanmar earthquake. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Post-earthquake inspections confirmed that 34 buildings across Thailand were severely damaged and have since been declared off-limits.

A total of 3,375 buildings underwent checks by the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning (DPT) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). Of these, 3,130 buildings were deemed safe, while 211 suffered moderate damage.

The inspections were conducted between March 28 and April 1, with buildings categorised into three groups.

The first group included government buildings.

The second group consisted of private sector high-rise buildings, hotels, condos and shopping malls.

The third group included residential and commercial buildings, as well as general buildings in Bangkok, with the BMA responsible for confirming their safety.

The BMA has informed 11,000 private building owners since Monday to conduct inspections and report back. So far, 112 buildings have done so.

The Traffy Fondue complaint system, operated by the BMA, reported on Tuesday that 15,514 complaints about building safety were made, with 13,612 resolved.