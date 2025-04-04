French tourist killed on zebra crossing in Kanchanaburi

Heavy damage is seen on the windscreen and roof of a Mitsubishi sedan after it struck a 40-year-old French tourist on a zebra crossing in Muang district of Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday night. The man was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

A French tourist was killed by a car on a zebra crossing in Kanchanaburi on Wednesday night.

The fatal crash happened in front of JJ Market in tambon Ban Nua, police said.

Police and rescue workers found the body of a 40-year-old French man lying in a pool of blood on the roadside, with multiple injuries to his face, legs and arms and body. Medics gave him first aid before sending him to hospital.

Driver Krittaphat Kamrai, 24, was waiting for police at the scene. A test taken at the scene showed he had no alcohol in his body.

The injured tourist was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after midnight. The French embassy was notified about the death.

Security video from the scene showed the French man crossing the road from the market. After walking across the road divider and taking two or three steps on the zebra crossing, he was hit by the car driven by Mr Krittaphat.

Police said their investigation showed the driver had driven into the crossing without applying his brakes. The French man tried unsuccessfully to jump to avoid the crash.

Police have charged the driver with reckless driving causing death.