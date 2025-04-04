Man killed in Samut Prakan shooting
published : 4 Apr 2025 at 15:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
One man was shot dead and two others seriously injured in a shooting near a market in the Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan province around noon on Friday.
The shooting took place near Tonsai Market in tambon Bang Yor around 12.20pm. The incident occurred on the first day of the market's opening.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find one man lying dead from gunshot wounds, while two others received first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital.
Witnesses reported hearing nearly 10 gunshots during the incident.
Amarin TV reported that police found eight spent bullets at the scene.
A suspect identified only as Bird, 30, is currently being sought.
According to reports, the shooting stemmed from a conflict between aides of the market's caretakers and their rivals.
Vocabulary
- aide: someone whose job is to help another person in their work - ผู้ช่วย
- bullet: a small, metal object that is shot from a gun - กระสุนปืน
- caretaker (noun): a person whose job is to take care of a building, equipment, etc. - ผู้ดูแล
- conflict: an angry disagreement between people or groups - ความขัดแย้ง
- first aid: simple medical treatment that is given to somebody before a doctor comes or before the person can be taken to a hospital - การปฐมพยาบาล
- rival: a person, group, team or business that competes with another - คู่ต่อสู้, คู่ปรับ, คู่แข่ง
- sought (past tense of seek): tried to get/do something; asked for something - พยายามได้, พยายามได้มา
- spent: used - ใช้ไป
- stemmed from (verb): was/were caused by - เกิดจาก
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล
- Keywords
- Thailand
- gun attack
- Samut Prakan
- Phra Pradaeng