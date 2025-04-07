Chinese tourist found dead on Pattaya beach

Forensic police officers examine the body of a 40-year-old Chinese man who was found dead on a beach in Pattaya on Saturday morning. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro/Siamchon News)

A Chinese tourist holding a Thailand Privilege Card visa was found dead on a beach in Pattaya on Saturday morning, with some bruises on his forehead and neck.

The body of the 40-year-old man was found lying on Yin Yom beach behind a hotel in South Pattaya, police said.

Wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, the man had some bruises — one on his forehead and one on his neck. His right eye socket was fractured and there were traces of blood from his nose.

A doctor believed he had died at least six to 12 hours before the body was discovered. A mobile phone was found near his body. A passport and a bank passbook showing 60,000 baht cash were found on his body.

According to police, a hotel staff member was cleaning the beach area behind the hotel and saw the man lying in the sand.

An immigration check showed the man entered Thailand on a tourist visa under the Thailand Privilege Card scheme for wealthy frequent visitors. He first entered the kingdom in 2023 and travelled in and out of the country often. His last reported address was in Jomtien, about 2-3 kilometres from where the body was found.

The report of the doctor who examined the body said it was possible that the man had slipped and fallen, with his head striking a rock, causing him to lose consciousness. He might have later drowned in the sea, said police.

The body would be sent to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a full autopsy.