Bangkok residents worry about building safety after earthquake

The site of a collapsed state building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Friday. Heavy machinery has begun to operate following the disappearance of any signs of life from potential survivors. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A recent survey by Nida Poll has revealed concerns among Bangkok residents about the structural safety of buildings and other issues following the recent earthquake.

The poll was conducted on April 1-3 by telephone interviews with 1,300 respondents aged 18 and over throughout the capital.

When asked about their concerns after the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, the responses were as follows:

68.09% of respondents said they were concerned about how stable and safe buildings across the city are.

59.47% questioned the effectiveness of the early warning systems should another earthquake happen.

43.97% worried about when a powerful quake would happen again.

33.51% were concerned about traffic and public transport management during future emergencies.

33.21% wanted to know how to properly prepare for and respond to such disasters.

29.01% feared negative economic impacts on the country.

22.98% questioned whether the government would take strict legal action against those responsible for the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok.

22.82% expressed psychological concerns even when there is not real danger.

21.53% cited fears of fake news causing public anxiety.

19.62% wondered if aid and relief efforts would be fairly distributed.

16.72% raised concerns about a possible downturn in tourism.

2.75% said they had no concerns.

0.99% did not know or were not interested.