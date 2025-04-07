Bangkok residents worry about building safety after earthquake
published : 7 Apr 2025 at 08:01
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A recent survey by Nida Poll has revealed concerns among Bangkok residents about the structural safety of buildings and other issues following the recent earthquake.
The poll was conducted on April 1-3 by telephone interviews with 1,300 respondents aged 18 and over throughout the capital.
When asked about their concerns after the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, the responses were as follows:
68.09% of respondents said they were concerned about how stable and safe buildings across the city are.
59.47% questioned the effectiveness of the early warning systems should another earthquake happen.
43.97% worried about when a powerful quake would happen again.
33.51% were concerned about traffic and public transport management during future emergencies.
33.21% wanted to know how to properly prepare for and respond to such disasters.
29.01% feared negative economic impacts on the country.
22.98% questioned whether the government would take strict legal action against those responsible for the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok.
22.82% expressed psychological concerns even when there is not real danger.
21.53% cited fears of fake news causing public anxiety.
19.62% wondered if aid and relief efforts would be fairly distributed.
16.72% raised concerns about a possible downturn in tourism.
2.75% said they had no concerns.
0.99% did not know or were not interested.
Vocabulary
- aid: help; assistance - ความช่วยเหลือ
- anxiety: an uncomfortable feeling of nervousness or worry about something that is happening or might happen in the future - ความวิตกกังวล
- capital: the most important town or city of a country, usually where the central government operates from - เมืองหลวง
- collapsed: fell down suddenly - ล้ม ทิ้งตัวลง
- concern: a worry - ความกังวล
- downturn: (n) a fall in the amount of business that is done -
- effectiveness: the ability to produce the result that is intended - ประสิทธิผล
- impact (noun): an effect or influence - ผลกระทบ
- poll: an occasion when a lot of people are asked about what they feel about something - การสำรวจความคิดเห็น
- psychological: connected with a person's mind and the way in which it works - ทางด้านจิตใจ, ทางจิตวิทยา
- respondent (noun): someone who answers questions - ผู้ตอบคำถาม/แบบสำรวจ
- stable: firmly fixed; not likely to move, change or fail - มั่นคง
- structural (adjective): having to do with structures such as buildings, bridges and roads - เกี่ยวกับโครงสร้าง