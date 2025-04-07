UK couple happy to be home after Thailand nightmare
published : 7 Apr 2025 at 08:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A British couple whose Thailand retirement dream turned into a nightmare are back home and say they “couldn’t be happier” as they prepare to rebuild their lives.
“I wish we’d never gone to Thailand but we can’t turn the clock back and Des and I are going to have a wonderful retirement together,” Mary Byrne, 69, told the BBC.
She and her husband Des, 77, were badly beaten by two neighbours after a property dispute in Hua Hin, where they had purchased a villa. They said they acted in self-defence but feared they would be jailed when Thai authorities said they and their assailants would all face charges.
The incident took place in December 2023 but the charges were not laid until June last year. The couple’s passports were seized and they had a months-long wait to learn of their fate.
Last month the couple finally appeared in court, where they were fined and had their passports returned to them.
They have now abandoned their plans to retire in Thailand and are instead looking at houses in Middlesbrough, England.
“Being back in Middlesbrough and seeing the fabulous countryside, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Mrs Byrne told the BBC. “We couldn’t be happier.”
Vocabulary
- abandon: to leave a place, especially because it is difficult or dangerous to stay there - ละทิ้ง
- assailant: someone who violently attacks another person - ผู้ทำร้าย
- beaten: when someone is hit violently several times - ตี, เคาะ, หวด, ตบ, เฆี่ยน
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- dispute: a serious disagreement - ข้อโต้แย้ง
- fate: the things that happen or will happen to someone - ชะตากรรม
- fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
- nightmare: an extremely unpleasant event or experience or possible event or experience; a very upsetting or frightening dream - ฝันร้าย
- ordeal: an extremely unpleasant experience, especially one that lasts for a long time - ประสบการณ์ที่แสนสาหัส
- retirement (noun): the time when you stop working, especially because of old age - เกษียณอายุ, การอำลาวงการ
- seize (verb): to take control of by force or official power - ยึกครอง
- self-defence: something you say or do in order to protect yourself when you are being attacked, criticised, etc - การป้องกันตัวเอง
- villa: a house usually in the countryside or near the sea - บ้านพักตากอากาศ, บ้านพักของเศรษฐีในชนบท
- Keywords
- Thailand
- retirees
- Hua Hin
- property dispute