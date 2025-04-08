Frequent small tremors in Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son

The Google map on the website of the Earthquake Observation Division showing the epicentre of the 3.8 magnitude quake in tambon Wiang Nuea of Pai district, Mae Hong Son, at 6.01am on Monday.

Sixteen small tremors measuring 1.9-3.8 on the Richter scale were recorded in Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai and Pai district of Mae Hong Son on Monday morning, but only a few were felt by residents.

The Earthquake Observation Division said the tremors occurred from 4.22am to 10.57am on Monday.

Ten quakes of magnitudes 1.9 to 3.5 were detected in tambon Saen Hai of Wiang Haeng district, Chiang Mai, from 4.22am to 10.43am.

Six quakes were recorded in tambon Wiang Nuea of Pai district, Mae Hong Son, from 6.11am to 10.57am. The first was the largest at 3.8 magnitude.

Local people in both locations reported feeling three shakes, those of 3.2-3.8 magnitude.

Authorities said in Chiang Mai on Monday that the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar affected three buildings in Chiang Mai.

One was Duangkamol condominium in Muang district. The eight-storey building has 102 units and is more than three decades old. It was evacuated and cordoned off due to distortion and structural cracks seen on the first floor. Public works officials will instruct the property owner to improve the building.

The other two were 22-storey condominium buildings and showed only cosmetic damage. The buildings were evacuated until they are repaired.