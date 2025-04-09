Four more bodies found in collapsed tower
published : 9 Apr 2025 at 08:02
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Four more bodies have been found in the rubble that was the State Audit Office tower in Bangkok, as searchers approach an area where many labourers were working when the March 28 earthquake struck.
Bangkok deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej said on Tuesday the discovery of the four bodies on Monday night raised the confirmed death toll to 21, with 73 people still unaccounted for.
The unfinished 30-floor building in Chatuchak district collapsed to the ground during the strong earthquake, which was centred near Mandalay in Myanmar.
The deputy governor said backhoes were working in two areas of the huge pile of debris where 20 to 30 people were working when the building collapsed.
Most of the workers onsite were from Myanmar.
No other high-rise in the city suffered serious damage. There have been reports suggesting the use of sub-standard materials in the building's construction. An investigation is underway.
Vocabulary
- backhoe: a large vehicle with machinery for digging, used in building roads, etc. - รถขุดหรือรถเจาะ
- collapsed: fell down suddenly - ล้ม ทิ้งตัวลง
- confirm (verb): to state or show that something is definitely true or correct, especially by providing evidence - ยืนยัน
- debris: broken pieces that are left when something large has been destroyed - เศษ ซากปรักหักพัง ซากสิ่งของที่ถูกทำลาย
- deputy: a person whose rank is immediately below that of the leader of an organisation - รอง
- governor: a person who is chosen to be in charge of the government of a state or province or a government agency - ผู้ว่าการรัฐ, ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด
- sub-standard (adj.): below the standards for what can be accepted - ต่ำกว่ามาตรฐาน, ต่ำกว่าระดับปกติ
- unaccounted for: a person or thing that cannot be found and people do not know what has happened to them or it - ซึ่งหายไป
- underway: happening - กำลังเกิดขึ้น