Online arrival cards for Thailand take effect May 1
published : 11 Apr 2025 at 08:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Poramet Tangsathaporn
All foreign travellers planning a visit to Thailand are reminded that starting on May 1 they will be required to complete an online arrival card prior to arriving in the kingdom.
The required information can be filled in at the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) website developed by the Immigration Bureau, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
A TDAC app will be available for Android and iOS users in the near future.
Exempt from the requirement are consular and diplomatic workers, members of some international organisations, as well as their dependents and staff, and foreign officials on official assignments.
The TDAC will replace the TM6 paper card, which all visitors had to complete in order to clear immigration. The use of TM6 cards has been suspended since last year.
Foreign passengers will be required to fill in the TDAC, whether they arrive by air, sea or land.
Visitors can file their TDAC up to three days before their arrival in Thailand. They will be required to fill in their passport or travel document details, address of accommodation in Thailand and certain health information.
Applications can be edited before submission and group submissions are also available.
Foreigners who plan to arrive in Thailand on May 1 can access the TDAC system from April 28.
Vocabulary
- consular: involving government officials who represent their country in a foreign city - เกี่ยวกับกงสุล
- diplomatic: relating to relations between countries - เกี่ยวกับการทูต
- exempt: not affected by something - ได้รับการยกเว้น
- file (verb): to take official action like making a request ยื่น - ยื่น
- Immigration Bureau: the government agency dealing with people entering and leaving the country and those who want to live there - สำนักงานตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (noun): The ministry in charge of maintaining relations with other countries and looking after the interests of its citizens living abroad. - กระทรวงการต่างประเทศ
- submission: formally giving something to someone so that can make a decision about it - การยื่น (เอกสาร) เพื่อการพิจารณา
- suspend: to stop for a period of time - ยกเลิกชั่วคราว, ระงับชั่วคราว
- Keywords
- Tourism
- Thailand
- arrival card
- TM6
- online arrival card
- TDAC