Tremor jolts southern Thailand, felt in Krabi
published : 15 Apr 2025 at 07:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Apinya Wipatayotin
A minor earthquake was detected in Nuea Khlong district in the southern province of Krabi Monday afternoon and it was felt in two districts.
The Meteorological Department said that the quake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale happened two kilometres underground in tambon Khlong Khamao at 2.27pm.
People reported they felt the tremor in Nuea Khlong and Muang districts, she said.
At 8.54am on Monday a 4.2-magnitude quake happened 10 kilometres deep in Myanmar, the department's Earthquake Observation Division reported. Its epicentre was 136 kilometres southwest of Mae Sariang district in the northern Thai province of Mae Hong Son.
On Sunday Myanmar had another earthquake with a 5.9 magnitude 10 kilometres deep in Meiktila City, 271km northwest of Mae Hong Son.
Vocabulary
- epicentre (noun): the point on the earth's surface where the effects of an earthquake are felt most strongly; the central point of something - ศูนย์กลาง
- jolt: to shock; to cause to move suddenly - ทำให้ตกใจ
- magnitude: size or strength - ขนาดหรือ ความรุนแรง
- quake: earthquake, a sudden shaking movement of the ground - แผ่นดินไหว
- Richter scale: a scale for measuring the magnitude (size and strength) of earthquakes - หน่วยวัดความรุนแรงของแผ่นดินไหว
- tremor: a shaking of the earth; an earthquake - การสั่นสะเทือน
