Tremor jolts southern Thailand, felt in Krabi

The Earthquake Observation Division marks the epicentre of the 3.5-magnitude quake in the southern Thai province of Krabi on Monday.

A minor earthquake was detected in Nuea Khlong district in the southern province of Krabi Monday afternoon and it was felt in two districts.

The Meteorological Department said that the quake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale happened two kilometres underground in tambon Khlong Khamao at 2.27pm.

People reported they felt the tremor in Nuea Khlong and Muang districts, she said.

At 8.54am on Monday a 4.2-magnitude quake happened 10 kilometres deep in Myanmar, the department's Earthquake Observation Division reported. Its epicentre was 136 kilometres southwest of Mae Sariang district in the northern Thai province of Mae Hong Son.

On Sunday Myanmar had another earthquake with a 5.9 magnitude 10 kilometres deep in Meiktila City, 271km northwest of Mae Hong Son.