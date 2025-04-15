Policeman saves woman from swarm of bees at temple

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin uses his uniform shirt to ward off bees attacking a woman at Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom province on Sunday. (Screenshot)

A policeman bravely saved a woman who was attacked by a swarm of bees at a famous Buddhist temple in Nakhon Phanom on Sunday.

A viral video showed a woman bending down while being stung by a swarm of bees at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan in That Phanom district.

The incident was witnessed by Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn Khanenin, 32, who was on a patrol vehicle. The policeman then took off his shirt and ran to the woman.

When he reached the woman, he shook his shirt to swat away the bees. He continued doing this for about 20 seconds while she slowly stepped away from the attack spot. The policeman then took her into his patrol vehicle and brought her to That Phanom Hospital where a lot of stings were withdrawn from her face and head.

Pol Sgt Maj Chaiyaporn said about eight visitors to the temple were attacked by bees but the one he rescued was possibly their first target.

He thought there might be several beehives at the temple and the bees might have been irritated by smoke from joss sticks as many people visited the temple during the Songkran festival.