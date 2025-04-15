Speeding drunk driver hits crowd of Songkran revellers

A damaged pickup truck is seen after it sped into a crowd of Songkran partygoers in Sanam Chai Ket district of Chachoengsao on Monday night. (Photo: Nattawut Yongkul Facebook page)

A drunk man in his 30s rammed his speeding pickup truck into a crowd of Songkran festival revellers and injured many people in Chachoengsao on Monday night.

Rescue workers were alerted to the incident in front of a restaurant at Khlong Udom village in tambon Thung Phraya at 7.05pm on Monday.

Twelve people were injured including one person who was crushed under the white Isuzu pickup. People had to lift the vehicle to get the victim.

Ten people were sent to local hospitals and two others were slightly injured, according to reports.

The driver initially refused to get out of his truck but local people smashed the vehicle and hit him before police arrived. Police found he was drunk.

One Facebook user said he was an eyewitness and saw the pickup truck accelerating towards the revellers.