Speeding drunk driver hits crowd of Songkran revellers
published : 15 Apr 2025 at 13:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A drunk man in his 30s rammed his speeding pickup truck into a crowd of Songkran festival revellers and injured many people in Chachoengsao on Monday night.
Rescue workers were alerted to the incident in front of a restaurant at Khlong Udom village in tambon Thung Phraya at 7.05pm on Monday.
Twelve people were injured including one person who was crushed under the white Isuzu pickup. People had to lift the vehicle to get the victim.
Ten people were sent to local hospitals and two others were slightly injured, according to reports.
The driver initially refused to get out of his truck but local people smashed the vehicle and hit him before police arrived. Police found he was drunk.
One Facebook user said he was an eyewitness and saw the pickup truck accelerating towards the revellers.
Vocabulary
- accelerate: (of a vehicle or person) to start to go faster -
- crush: to press something so hard that it flattens or breaks into very small pieces - กด บีบอัด
- eyewitness: someone who sees something happen - พยานในเหตุการณ์
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- ram: to hit or push something with force - กระแทก
- refuse (verb): to say or show that you will not do something; to say or show that you will not do something that someone has asked you to do - ปฏิเสธ
- reveller: someone who enjoys themselves at a celebration or noisy party by singing, dancing or by drinking alcohol - ผู้ืที่ออกมาโห่ร้อง เต้นรำเพื่อการเฉลิมฉลอง
- victim: someone who has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a crime - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
