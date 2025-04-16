Young Brit found in Krabi after month-long silence

An appeal by the family of missing Briton Daniel Davies was posted on several social media sites including the Drama-addict Facebook page in Thailand, which has 3.4 million followers. (Screenshot)

A 26-year-old British man whose family had not heard from him in over a month was found safe on Tuesday afternoon in Krabi.

The family of Daniel Davies, from Llanelli, Wales, said he last made contact with them on March 13, when he was reportedly staying at the Hangover Hostel on Koh Phi Phi Don in Krabi.

Mr Davies’ aunt asked online for information about her nephew.

British media quoted the family as saying it was “highly out of character” for him not to stay in touch.

“Daniel’s phone is switched off and no one has heard from him in weeks, which isn’t like him at all,” The Mirror quoted his friend as saying.

The family filed a missing person report with police in Wales, who contacted Thai police.

As the case began to attract widespread attention in Thailand and abroad over the weekend, police and Thai immigration officers stepped up their efforts to find the missing Welshman.

On Tuesday police in Krabi said they had located Daniel at a hostel and that he was safe.

Details about his whereabouts or reasons for breaking contact remained unclear.

The young traveller’s visa is reported to be valid until the end of this month but it is not known what his plans are after that.