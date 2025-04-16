Songkran road accidents and injuries pass 1,000

People prepare to board a bus back to Bangkok from a terminal in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The number of road accidents and injuries has passed 1,000 in the first four days of the Songkran holiday travel period, with some holidaymakers beginning their trips back to Bangkok on Tuesday.

The Road Safety Operation Centre said that 241 accidents occurred on Monday, leaving 34 people dead and 249 injured.

The latest update on Tuesday showed accident reports had reached 1,000, with injuries at 1,002 since the seven-day safe driving campaign began on Friday. Monday’s fatalities brought the four-day tally to 138, a decrease of 18% from the same period a year ago.

In the first four days of the 2024 Songkran holiday, the country recorded 1,266 accidents with 1,244 injuries and 169 deaths.

The pattern of driving behaviours leading to accidents remained the same, dominated by exceeding the speed limit, which accounted for 44% of accidents, followed by drunk driving at 25%, while 77% of all accidents involved motorcycles.

The southern province of Phatthalung has recorded the most accidents since Friday with 36, while the most injuries, 40, were in Lampang. Bangkok had the most fatalities at 13.

More trains and buses will transport people back to work until Thursday, which is the first working day after the five-day holiday.