Earthquake hits Chiang Mai's room rates during Songkran
published : 18 Apr 2025 at 08:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Molpasorn Shoowong
Hotels in Chiang Mai offered lower room rates than last year to draw last-minute domestic travellers, whose confidence was still shaken by last month's earthquake.
The Thai Hotels Association said many Thais were still shocked by the quake that rocked Thailand and Myanmar last month, leading to a slower last-minute booking rate this year.
The association said the difference for the Songkran holiday this year was that most hotels could not raise their room rates by 30%, or 800-1,200 baht, as they normally did in years past.
To maintain domestic demand, hotels raised the rates by only 10% or 200-300 baht per room to accelerate bookings among local travellers, it said.
Hotels in Chiang Mai had been twice inspected by experts and officials after the quake to ensure guest safety.
Meanwhile, concerns over PM2.5 during the celebration did not impact tourism as much as last year because the air quality was much improved.
The association said the Chinese market in Chiang Mai has not recovered since the Chinese actor Wang Xing was tricked into working in a scam centre in Myanmar, which used Thailand as a transit hub.
Vocabulary
- accelerate: to happen or make something happen at a faster rate - เร่ง, เร่งความเร็ว, เพิ่มความเร็ว
- association: an official group of people who have joined together for a particular purpose - สมาคม
- domestic: inside the country being talked about - ภายในประเทศ
- expert: someone who has a particular skill or who knows a lot about a particular subject - ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ
- last-minute: something added or done at the "last minute" , before the deadline or the finishing time -
- official: someone with an important position in an organisation - เจ้าหน้าที่
- quake: earthquake, a sudden shaking movement of the ground - แผ่นดินไหว
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย