Police bust Phuket jet-ski scammers
published : 21 Apr 2025 at 08:10
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have seized eight jet-skis and arrested five operators in Phuket during a crackdown on gangs preying on tourists.
Visitors to Phuket have long complained about some operators charging unusually high rental fees for jet-skis, police said. The same operators often accused their customers of damaging the units and forced them to pay exorbitant amounts of money for repairs.
Marine police arrested four men and one woman for renting out jet-skis without operating licences and other offences.
Officers seized eight jet-skis on a beach in tambon Kamala of Kathu district and at a pier in tambon Koh Kaeo of Muang district.
The five suspects were handed over to the Kamala and Muang police stations.
Vocabulary
- accuse: to say that someone has done something wrong or committed a crime - กล่าวหา
- bust (verb): to arrest someone, especially for offences relating to drugs, gambling, etc. - จับ, จับกุม
- complain: to say that you are annoyed, unhappy or not satisfied about somebody/something - บ่น, ร้องทุกข์
- exorbitant: (especially of prices or demands) much too large - มากเกินไป สูงเกินไป
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- marine: relating to the sea and creatures that live in it - เกี่ยวกับทะเล
- offence: a crime or illegal activity for which there is a punishment - การกระทำผิดกฎหมาย
- operator (noun): a person or company that runs a business - ผู้ดำเนินกิจการทางธุรกิจ, ผู้ประกอบธุรกิจ
- pier: a platform sticking out into water which people walk along or use when getting onto or off boats - ท่าเรือชนิดยื่นออกไปในน้ำ, สะพานที่ยื่นออกไปในน้ำ
- scammer (noun): a criminal is clever at tricking you out of your money by taking advantage of any weaknesses they can discover - นักฉ้อโกง, นักหลอกลวง
- seize: to take something using official power and force - จับกุม
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย