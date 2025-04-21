Politician's son faces charges over crash
published : 21 Apr 2025 at 08:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The Royal Thai Highway Police will press charges against Smitthiphat Leenawarat, the son of a prominent Pathum Thani politician, following a traffic incident.
The case involves a collision between Mr Smitthiphat's BMW and a pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Prachak Duangyai. His wife, Somsri, 64, was a passenger in the vehicle. Both sustained injuries in the crash, with Mr Prachak currently in intensive care.
The incident occurred on Bangkok's eastern outer ring road in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday morning.
Police said the case has two parts. The first is reckless driving and property damage. Investigators are preparing to charge both drivers under the Traffic Act, with potential fines of up to 4,000 baht.
Mr Smitthiphat will face an additional charge for driving without a valid licence, as his licence expired in June 2021.
Police also addressed public concern over the red number plate on Mr Smitthiphat's BMW. Checks revealed inconsistencies with the vehicle's registration. The Department of Land Transport will investigate further.
The second part of the case involves the serious nature of the collision, which resulted in significant injuries to the elderly driver.
The woman passenger has already given a statement, but Mr Prachak remains in critical condition and is unable to speak at this time.
Police assured the public the investigation would proceed fairly, despite Mr Smitthiphat's family connections to influential local and national politicians.
He is the younger brother of a Pheu Thai MP representing Pathum Thani and the son of a former mayor of the Thanyaburi subdistrict municipality.
Vocabulary
- collision: an accident in which a vehicle or person that is moving crashes into something - การชนประสานงา
- critical condition: very seriously ill or injured and might die - อาการหนัก
- expire: to come to an end or stop being in use - หมดอายุ
- fairly: to some degree, but not completely or extremely - พอควร
- inconsistency: something that does not match something else - ปมคดี หรือ ความไม่ต่อเนื่องบางประการ
- influential: of a person or group who has the power to affect a situation - มีอิทธิพล
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- intensive care: the department of a hospital for people who are so ill or badly injured that they need to have special medical care and be watched very closely - ห้องดูแลผู้ป่วยหนักในโรงพยาบาล
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- prominent: important and well known - สำคัญ, มีชื่อเสียง, เด่น
- reckless: not thinking about the possible bad effects of your actions - สะเพร่า
- significant: large or important enough to have an effect or to be noticed - ซึ่งมีความหมาย