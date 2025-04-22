Thailand faces lower tourist numbers

A traffic police officer from Phra Ratchawang police station ensures the safety of tourists crossing the street near Wat Pho in Bangkok on March 9. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The average number of tourists from Asia that visit Thailand has dropped.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand had 9.5 million international arrivals in the first quarter of 2025, growing 2% year-on-year, which generated 471 billion baht, a 7% year-on-year increase.

However, the main Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam, decreased by 17% on average in the period due to declining safety confidence in Thailand and reduced flight numbers following the end of the Songkran festival.

Natthriya Thaweevong of the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the TAT said the focus should be on long-haul markets, which typically spend more per person than Asian markets.

Although the new US tariffs are expected to impact the global economy, the ministry believes that European tourists may avoid travelling to the US and instead turn to Asian destinations, presenting an opportunity for Thailand to attract more European visitors.

Based on tourism projections in the second quarter of 2025, the markets with high potential for Thailand include Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Austria and the UK.

Ms Natthriya said the markets that were still able to increase air ticket bookings by 10% in the second quarter were mostly from Europe, comprising the UK and Germany, along with Israel, Australia and South Korea.