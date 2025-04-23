PM orders revision of visa-free scheme

Passengers stand in long queues at immigration counters, at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday ordered a revision of the visa-free entry scheme, because of the number of visitors overstaying and working illegally in Thailand, a government spokesman said.

Jirayu Huangsub said the order was directed at the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

“Some groups of visitors have abused the scheme and violated the law. For example, they overstay their visas and work illegally in the country,” he said.

The prime minister ordered a study of the impact of the visa-free scheme, including setting a suitable duration of visa-free stays so that the scheme meets its objective, to promote tourism, Mr Jirayu said.

Visa-free entry is available to citizens of 93 countries for visits for tourism, business and temporary work in Thailand. Visitors can stay up to 60 days, with the option of a 30-day extension.

Tourism interests have urged the government to revise the policy, pointing out that some visa-free visitors illegally run tour firms, restaurants and even hotels.