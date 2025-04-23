PM orders revision of visa-free scheme
published : 23 Apr 2025 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday ordered a revision of the visa-free entry scheme, because of the number of visitors overstaying and working illegally in Thailand, a government spokesman said.
Jirayu Huangsub said the order was directed at the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
“Some groups of visitors have abused the scheme and violated the law. For example, they overstay their visas and work illegally in the country,” he said.
The prime minister ordered a study of the impact of the visa-free scheme, including setting a suitable duration of visa-free stays so that the scheme meets its objective, to promote tourism, Mr Jirayu said.
Visa-free entry is available to citizens of 93 countries for visits for tourism, business and temporary work in Thailand. Visitors can stay up to 60 days, with the option of a 30-day extension.
Tourism interests have urged the government to revise the policy, pointing out that some visa-free visitors illegally run tour firms, restaurants and even hotels.
Vocabulary
- abuse: to use or treat someone or something wrongly or badly, especially in a way that is to your own advantage - ใช้ในทางที่ผิด
- citizen: someone who has the right to live permanently in a particular country - พลเมือง
- extension: making a period of time longer - การขยายออกไป
- impact (noun): an effect or influence - ผลกระทบ
- Interior Ministry: the Thai ministry with responsibility over the Royal Thai Police, local administrations, internal security, citizenship, disaster management, land management, issuing national identity cards and public works - กระทรวงมหาดไทย
- objective (noun): what you plan to achieve; goal; aim; purpose - เป้าหมาย
- revision: a change, improvement or addition that someone makes to something like a plan or document - การปรับปรุงใหม่, การแก้ไขใหม่
- scheme: a plan for achieving something, especially something illegal or dishonest - แผนการ (ที่มีท่าว่าจะผิดกฎหมาย)
- violate: to do something that is against the law - ละเมิดกฏหมาย
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง