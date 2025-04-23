Fire destroys part of Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi hotel
published : 23 Apr 2025 at 11:43
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A fire destroyed the spa building of the Lanna-style Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai early Wednesday morning. There were no casualties.
The blaze was reported about 2am. Dozens of fire crews and engines responded.
It took them two hours to control the blaze at the famous hotel.
The flames destroyed the wooden spa building at the front of the hotel compound. It was being renovated.
The five-star hotel is in a 153-rai compound. It was earlier closed due to financial problems. It was sold at auction for 2.11 billion baht. The hotel's debt burden was reported at 4.3 billion baht.
The Dhara Dhevi Hotel was built in 2002 at a cost of more than 3 billion baht. It opened in 2004, offering 123 guest rooms.
Ever since its launch, the hotel has faced a series of financial issues, prompting it to seek new investors.
Its problems continued, however, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing it to announce a "temporary" closure.
Vocabulary
- blaze: a fire - เพลิง
- burden: a serious or difficult responsibility that you have to deal with - ภาระ
- casualty (noun): victim; someone/ something that has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a bad event such as a disaster or crime (casualties: the number of dead or injured) - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย; จำนวนคนตายหรือได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- compound: an area enclosed by a fence or wall, usually in which people work or live - บริเวณ
- crew (noun): a group of people who work together to do a job - กลุ่มคนที่ทำงานร่วมกัน
- debt (noun): an amount of money that you owe - หนี้, นี้สิน
- financial: involving money - เกี่ยวกับเงิน, ทางการเงิน
- investors (noun): people or organisations that invest money, i.e., use money with the aim of making a profit from it, for example by buying property or buying shares in a company - นักลงทุน
- renovate: to make something old look new again by repairing and improving it, especially a building - การตบแต่งหรือซ่อมปรับปรุงสถานที่
