Fire destroys part of Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi hotel

Fire guts the Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Muang district, Chiang Mai, early Wednesday morning. (Photo: Pubic Relations Department)

A fire destroyed the spa building of the Lanna-style Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai early Wednesday morning. There were no casualties.

The blaze was reported about 2am. Dozens of fire crews and engines responded.

It took them two hours to control the blaze at the famous hotel.

The flames destroyed the wooden spa building at the front of the hotel compound. It was being renovated.

The five-star hotel is in a 153-rai compound. It was earlier closed due to financial problems. It was sold at auction for 2.11 billion baht. The hotel's debt burden was reported at 4.3 billion baht.

The Dhara Dhevi Hotel was built in 2002 at a cost of more than 3 billion baht. It opened in 2004, offering 123 guest rooms.

Ever since its launch, the hotel has faced a series of financial issues, prompting it to seek new investors.

Its problems continued, however, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing it to announce a "temporary" closure.