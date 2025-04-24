British overstayer busted with cocaine on Samui

Three sachets of cocaine are seized from a British man who is arrested on Koh Samui on Wednesday evening. He was also found to have overstayed his visa. (Photo: Bor Phud police station)

A Brit who failed to stop his motorcycle for a police search has been arrested after being found with cocaine and an expired visa.

Police spotted a foreign motorcyclist violating the traffic laws while they were patrolling Chaweng beach around 5pm on Wednesday. They signalled him to stop but he sped off. The officers gave chase and managed to intercept the bike.

The rider was identified as Michael Philip Martin, 28, a British national.

A search found three sachets of cocaine, weighing 1.8 grammes, hidden in his shoulder bag.

During questioning, Mr Martin admitted he had bought the drugs from a Thai man in front of a pub on Chaweng beach on Tuesday night for 4,000 baht per sachet for his own use.

Police checked his passport and found his visa had expired in October last year. He was charged with illegal possession of a drug and overstaying his visa.