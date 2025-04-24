British overstayer busted with cocaine on Samui
published : 24 Apr 2025 at 14:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
A Brit who failed to stop his motorcycle for a police search has been arrested after being found with cocaine and an expired visa.
Police spotted a foreign motorcyclist violating the traffic laws while they were patrolling Chaweng beach around 5pm on Wednesday. They signalled him to stop but he sped off. The officers gave chase and managed to intercept the bike.
The rider was identified as Michael Philip Martin, 28, a British national.
A search found three sachets of cocaine, weighing 1.8 grammes, hidden in his shoulder bag.
During questioning, Mr Martin admitted he had bought the drugs from a Thai man in front of a pub on Chaweng beach on Tuesday night for 4,000 baht per sachet for his own use.
Police checked his passport and found his visa had expired in October last year. He was charged with illegal possession of a drug and overstaying his visa.
Vocabulary
- busted: arrested, especially for offences relating to drugs, gambling, etc. - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- cocaine: (or coke) an illegal drug used as a stimulant -
- intercept: to stop and catch something or someone before they are able to reach a particular place - สกัด
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
- overstayer (noun): a person who stays in a country for longer than they are allowed to stay, not leaving when their visa to stay in the country ends -
- patrol: to move regularly around a place in order to prevent trouble or crime - ลาดตระเวน
- sachet: a very small plastic bag -
- violate: to do something that is against a law, rule or agreement - ฝ่าฝืน, ละเมิด