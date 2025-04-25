Thailand threatens vapers with tougher legal action
published : 25 Apr 2025 at 07:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
The Thai government will take tougher action against e-cigarette smokers, who can be charged with receiving smuggled products.
The government has stepped up suppression of e-cigarettes and related products, covering not only smugglers and distributors but also smokers, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksa-anurak said on Thursday.
E-cigarettes are illegal in Thailand but that has not stopped them from being openly sold, even in areas near schools, leading to an alarming increase in vaping among young people. The recent hospitalisation of teens with lung damage has drawn further attention to the problem.
Ramathibodi Hospital found in a study that vaping-related diseases cost it about 306 million baht for medical treatment last year, Mr Anukul said. The diseases included pulmonary disease, stroke, heart attack and asthma.
He said the percentage of vape users among people aged 15-29 years rose from 5.8% in 2019 to 12.2% in 2024.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently ordered a serious crackdown on e-cigarettes, particularly online sales channels. Mr Anukul said that in the two months since the crackdown began, sales and the number of e-cigarette users had dropped by more than 80%.
Vocabulary
- asthma: a medical condition that makes it difficult to breathe - โรคหอบหืด
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังสลายผู้ประท้วง
- distributor: a person or company that supplies goods to shops/stores, etc - ผู้ค้าส่ง, ผู้แทนจำหน่าย, ผู้แจกจ่าย
- hospitalisation: when a person must stay at a hospital for the treatment of a disease or injury -
- lung: one of the two organs in your chest that fill with air when you breathe - ปอด
- pulmonary: related to the lungs -
- smuggler: a person who takes things or people to or from a place secretly and often illegally - ผู้ลักลอบขนสินค้าหรือคนหรือสัตว์เข้าและออกจากประเทศอย่างผิด
- stepped up: increased - เพิ่ม
- stroke: a medical condition is which the blood flow is suddenly stopped and cannot reach the brain - อาการเส้นโลหิตในสมองแตกอย่างเฉียบพลัน
- suppression: stopping illegal activity - การระงับ การปราบปราม
- vape (v): to inhale and exhale vapour containing nicotine and flavoring produced by a device designed for this purpose -
- vape (n): a device used for inhaling vapour containing nicotine and flavoring -
