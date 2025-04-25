Diving trainees, instructors banned from taking photos underwater

Visitors walk past a poster of a scuba diver at a diving exposition at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok in 2023. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has banned scuba-diving trainees and instructors from taking photos underwater during their training and examination dives.

According to the order, the ban is aimed at protecting corals, which have been critically damaged by diving activities.

If diving trainees and instructors want to take underwater photos, they must have qualified divers take them.

Such photo-taking divers must pass the Advanced Open Water course of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) or Scuba Schools International (SSI), the Advanced Scuba Diver course of the National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) or equivalent.

Under the same order, the environment minister bans snorkelling with seawater depths less than two metres above corals. Snorkellers must wear life vests unless they have passed scuba diving or freediving courses.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said any diving operators who violated the order would face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.