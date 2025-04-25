Diving trainees, instructors banned from taking photos underwater
published : 25 Apr 2025 at 07:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has banned scuba-diving trainees and instructors from taking photos underwater during their training and examination dives.
According to the order, the ban is aimed at protecting corals, which have been critically damaged by diving activities.
If diving trainees and instructors want to take underwater photos, they must have qualified divers take them.
Such photo-taking divers must pass the Advanced Open Water course of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) or Scuba Schools International (SSI), the Advanced Scuba Diver course of the National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI) or equivalent.
Under the same order, the environment minister bans snorkelling with seawater depths less than two metres above corals. Snorkellers must wear life vests unless they have passed scuba diving or freediving courses.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said any diving operators who violated the order would face a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
Vocabulary
- ban: to officially say that someone is not allowed to do something - ห้ามอย่างเป็นทางการ
- coral (noun): a hard substance that is red, pink or white in colour, and that forms on the bottom of the sea from the bones of very small creatures - หินปะการัง
- critically: (of a bad situation) very serious or dangerous อย่างรุนแรง อย่างวิกฤต -
- diver: a person who works underwater, usually with special equipment - นักดำน้ำ
- equivalent: the same as; equal to - เท่าเทียมกันกับ
- operator (noun): a person or company that runs a business - ผู้ดำเนินกิจการทางธุรกิจ, ผู้ประกอบธุรกิจ
- qualified (adj): able to do something, because you have the knowledge, skill, or experience that is needed - มีคุณวุฒิเหมาะสม, มีคุณสมบัติ
- snorkeller: people who do the sport of snorkeling, swimming under water with mask, snorkel to breath air from above water and diving fins, in order to see the fish and coral under the water -
- snorkelling (noun): the sport or activity of swimming underwater with a tube (a snorkel) - ดำน้ำโดยใช้ท่อช่วยหายใจในน้ำ
- trainee: a person who is learning and practising the skills of a particular job - ผู้ได้รับการฝึกหัด, ผู้ฝึกงาน
- Keywords
- diving
- coral
- conservation
- snorkelling
- thailand