Eight killed in horrific crash on motorway
published : 25 Apr 2025 at 13:37
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Eight people were killed when their car was rear-ended by a truck in an emergency stopping lane on a motorway in Samut Prakan province, resulting in a collision with another parked truck.
Highway police and rescuers were called to the scene at 10.10pm on Thursday on Motorway No. 7, Bangkok to Chon Buri.
Authorities found a white Isuzu semi-trailer truck with serious front damage, trapping the 60-year-old driver in his seat. He had to be extricated and transported to a hospital.
A severely damaged white Chevrolet Captiva was found nearby, containing 10 people, eight of whom were reported dead at the scene, including small children. All the people inside were said to be family members.
The two injured were girls aged 12 and 18. They told police that their family was travelling from Bangkok to Rayong province and had stopped in the emergency lane to change a nappy for a small child when the truck crashed into their SUV.
The Chevrolet then collided with a 10-wheeler truck parked in front of it, causing extensive damage.
Vocabulary
- collide: (especially of moving objects) to hit something violently - ชน,กระแทก
- damage (noun): physical harm caused to something which makes it less attractive, useful or valuable - ความเสียหาย
- extensive: wide; great in amount covering a large area - กว้าง,ครอบคลุม,ถ้วนทั่ว
- horrific: so shocking that it upsets you - น่าขนลุก
- nappy (noun): a piece of soft cloth or other thick material that is folded around a baby's bottom and between its legs to absorb and hold its body waste - ผ้าอ้อม
- rescuers (noun): people who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- trailer: a truck, or a container with wheels, that is pulled by another vehicle - รถพ่วง
