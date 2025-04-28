Chinese suspect arrested after brutal murder in Pattaya

Suspect Fu Tongyung, 42, at Pattaya police station on Saturday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Chinese male suspect said he killed a Thai transwoman in Pattaya because she refused to have sex with him, and then he cut open her body and removed organs because he wanted to "play" with it.

According to police, Fu Tongyung, 42, confessed to killing Woranan Pannacha, a 25-year-old transwoman from Nong Khai province.

He was quoted as saying through a translator that he met Woranan near South Pattaya beach Friday evening and exchanged WeChat application contacts with her. At that time, he thought Woranan was a woman by birth.

At about 9pm Friday, Woranan contacted him. They met at his rented room and agreed to have sex for 8,000 baht.

The Chinese man said that Woranan later refused to have sex with him, so he demanded a 50% refund.

The two argued and fought. The woman scratched his face and kicked him off his bed. He then got back on the bed and strangled her.

He told police he then mutilated the body.

Afterwards, he went to bed, woke up in the morning, reserved a flight and travelled to Suvarnabhumi airport to return to China. He was arrested at the airport on Saturday.

The Chinese man said he could not control himself after the victim attacked him. He was a welder in China and had paid three visits to Thailand.

Pattaya police said that the lungs of the victim were missing.