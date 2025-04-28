Chinese suspect arrested after brutal murder in Pattaya
published : 28 Apr 2025 at 07:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A Chinese male suspect said he killed a Thai transwoman in Pattaya because she refused to have sex with him, and then he cut open her body and removed organs because he wanted to "play" with it.
According to police, Fu Tongyung, 42, confessed to killing Woranan Pannacha, a 25-year-old transwoman from Nong Khai province.
He was quoted as saying through a translator that he met Woranan near South Pattaya beach Friday evening and exchanged WeChat application contacts with her. At that time, he thought Woranan was a woman by birth.
At about 9pm Friday, Woranan contacted him. They met at his rented room and agreed to have sex for 8,000 baht.
The Chinese man said that Woranan later refused to have sex with him, so he demanded a 50% refund.
The two argued and fought. The woman scratched his face and kicked him off his bed. He then got back on the bed and strangled her.
He told police he then mutilated the body.
Afterwards, he went to bed, woke up in the morning, reserved a flight and travelled to Suvarnabhumi airport to return to China. He was arrested at the airport on Saturday.
The Chinese man said he could not control himself after the victim attacked him. He was a welder in China and had paid three visits to Thailand.
Pattaya police said that the lungs of the victim were missing.
Vocabulary
- argue: to speak angrily to somebody because you disagree with them; to give reasons why you think that something is right/wrong, true/not true, etc, especially to persuade people that you are right - โต้เถียง, โต้แย้ง, เถียง, อ้างเหตุผล
- brutal: extremely violent and unpleasant - โหดร้าย
- confess (verb): to admit that you have committed a crime - สารภาพผิด
- lungs: the organs in your chest that fill with air when you breathe - ปอด
- mutilate: to badly damaged and tear apart something apart, usually a person's body - ถูกตัดแขนหรือขาหรือส่วนสำคัญของร่างกายออก,ถูกทำให้เสียโฉม
- organ: a part of the body that has a particular purpose, such as the heart or the brain - อวัยวะ
- refuse: to say you not want something that has been offered to you - ปฏิเสธ
- strangle: to kill somebody by squeezing or pressing on their throat and neck - ฆ่าโดยการบีบคอ
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- transgender: an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from what is typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth - คนข้ามเพศ, คนที่แสดงออก หรือแต่งกาย หรือผ่านการผ่าตัดเพื่อเปลี่ยนเป็นเพศตรงข้าม
- translator: a person who takes something that a person says or writes in one language and says it or writes it in another language - นักแปล, ผู้แปล
- welder: a worker who cuts and joins metal using electricity (arc welding) or gas (acetylene welding) - ช่างเชื่อม, ช่างเชื่อมต่อ, ช่างเชื่อมโลหะ