Tourists smoking and drinking in national park draw anger

One of the tourists caught on video drinking and smoking off Phi Phi Island. (Screenshot)

An online video showing foreign tourists smoking and drinking alcohol on the open waters off Phi Phi Island in Krabi province has drawn widespread public disapproval.

Social media users have called for action after viewing the clip posted on Facebook.

In the video, a group of male and female tourists is seen playing in the sea, believed to be off Phi Phi Island, with most holding lit cigarettes and open cans of beer.

The images generated a significant amount of comments, many questioning why their guides did not intervene. Most netizens placed the blame on the trip facilitators.

The chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said on Saturday that his office is taking the matter seriously.

An investigation has reportedly been launched into the activity, which is believed to have happened on Wednesday and involved Russian tourists who had hired a boat to travel to the Pileh Bay area.

Boat operators face a 5,000-baht fine for bringing alcoholic beverages into the national park and will receive a warning.