Tourists smoking and drinking in national park draw anger
published : 28 Apr 2025 at 09:59
writer: Gary Boyle
An online video showing foreign tourists smoking and drinking alcohol on the open waters off Phi Phi Island in Krabi province has drawn widespread public disapproval.
Social media users have called for action after viewing the clip posted on Facebook.
In the video, a group of male and female tourists is seen playing in the sea, believed to be off Phi Phi Island, with most holding lit cigarettes and open cans of beer.
The images generated a significant amount of comments, many questioning why their guides did not intervene. Most netizens placed the blame on the trip facilitators.
The chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park said on Saturday that his office is taking the matter seriously.
An investigation has reportedly been launched into the activity, which is believed to have happened on Wednesday and involved Russian tourists who had hired a boat to travel to the Pileh Bay area.
Boat operators face a 5,000-baht fine for bringing alcoholic beverages into the national park and will receive a warning.
Vocabulary
- beverage: a drink of any type - เครื่องดื่ม
- blame: responsibility for doing something badly or wrongly; saying that somebody is responsible for something - การรับผิดชอบต่อสิ่งไม่ดีที่เกิดขึ้น
- disapproval (noun): a feeling that you do not like an idea, an action or somebody’s behaviour because you think it is bad, not suitable or going to have a bad effect on somebody else - ความไม่เห็นด้วย, ความไม่ชอบ, การไม่ยอมรับ
- draw: to attract or interest somebody - ดึงดูดความสนใจ
- facilitator: a person who helps somebody do something more easily by discussing problems, giving advice, etc. rather than telling them what to do -
- fine: an amount of money that you have to pay because you have broken the law - ค่าปรับ
- intervene: to become involved in a situation in order to try to stop or change it - แทรกแซง
- matter: a situation or subject which is being dealt with or considered - เรื่อง, ภารกิจ, งาน
- netizens (noun): people who use the Internet a lot - พลเมืองเครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์
- operator (noun): a person or company that runs a business - ผู้ดำเนินกิจการทางธุรกิจ, ผู้ประกอบธุรกิจ
- significant: large or important enough to have an effect or to be noticed - ซึ่งมีความหมาย
- Keywords
- tourism
- phi phi island
- national park
- drinking
- smoking